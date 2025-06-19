Kazakh, French aviation authorities sign agreement to deepen cooperation

According to the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the goal of the document is to contribute to further development of cooperation in civil aviation sector, namely in implementation of the standards and practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The sides express an intention to contribute to the development of a safe and efficient civil aviation system by prioritising the following spheres: flight safety, air traffic control and airspace governance, environmental management, including sustainable aviation fuel, airports, economic regulation, legal framework and personnel training.

The Kazakh and French sides agreed to actively exchange information and experience on methodologies, programs and training methods used in the relevant areas, as well as to organize joint seminars, conferences and workshops, and personnel exchange.

Earlier it was reported that the Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, Saltanat Tompiyeva, had been elected the Vice Chair of the 2025 ICAO EUR/NAT Meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation.