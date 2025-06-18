Kazakhstan's Saltanat Tompiyeva elected DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 meeting vice chair

Karin Puleo-Leodolter, Director General of the Austrian Civil Aviation Authority, was elected the Chair of the DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 meeting, and Director of Civil Aviation Authority of Bulgaria Anelia Marinova was elected the second Vice Chair.

The DGCA ICAO EUR/NAT 2025 meeting began in Paris on June 17, focusing on key strategic aspects of strengthening interregional cooperation to support safe, reliable, sustainable and inclusive development of civil aviation, the press service of the Ministry says.

The agenda also included the issues related to innovations in regional activities aimed at enhancing flight safety, development of aeronavigation potential and efficiency, ensuring aviation security and ratification of international aviation law treaties.

Addressing the event, Saltanat Tompiyeva said that Kazakhstan remains committed to all ICAO initiatives, strategies and efforts and continues to focus on achievement of the highest standards in aviation through the promotion of cooperation and international integration to ensure flight safety and sustainable development.

Key responsibilities of the EUR/NAT DGCA-2025 chair and vice chairs include organizing annual meetings, coordinating interaction among the region’s countries in aviation, preparing reports, as well as elaborating new initiatives to develop global aviation.

The election of Kazakhstani representative to this high post is expected to contribute to strengthening the country’s international authority and reinforces its role as one of the leading players in Central Asia’s civil aviation sector.

On February 16, by a decree of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Saltanat Tompiyeva was appointed the Chair of the Civil Aviation Commmittee. Prior to this appointment, she was the Deputy Director General of the JSC Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.