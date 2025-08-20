Kazakh freestyle wrestlers take gold, silver at U20 World Championships in Bulgaria
07:52, 20 August 2025
18-year-old Kazakhstani Yedige Kassimbek has claimed gold medal at the U20 World Championships ongoing in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Kassimbek, who competes in the men's 125kg, edged Iranian athlete Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad in the final event scoring 4:1.
Another freestyle wrestler, Kamil Kurugliyev, won silver medal in the men's 92kg event. The athlete fought vs Uzbek wrestler Sherzod Poyonov and lost to him 3:2.
Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan won four medals in four women’s and men’s weight categories at the first-ever CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge (Qazaq Kuresi).