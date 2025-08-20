EN
    Kazakh freestyle wrestlers take gold, silver at U20 World Championships in Bulgaria

    07:52, 20 August 2025

    18-year-old Kazakhstani Yedige Kassimbek has claimed gold medal at the U20 World Championships ongoing in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee. 

    Photo credit: NOC

    Kassimbek, who competes in the men's 125kg, edged Iranian athlete Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad in the final event scoring 4:1. 

    Another freestyle wrestler, Kamil Kurugliyev, won silver medal in the men's 92kg event. The athlete fought vs Uzbek wrestler Sherzod Poyonov and lost to him 3:2.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan won four medals in four women’s and men’s weight categories at the first-ever CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge (Qazaq Kuresi).

     

