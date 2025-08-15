EN
    Kazakhstan sweeps four gold medals at I CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge

    14:34, 15 August 2025

    Kazakhstan won four medals in four women’s and men’s weight categories at the first-ever CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge (Qazaq Kuresi), Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defence Ministry.

    Photo credit: Defence Ministry

    President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, president of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Colonel Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho, official representative of the CISM headquarters Reza Bagheri, and honored sambo coach of the Kazakh SSR, sports veteran Dikhanbai Bitkozov took part in the awarding ceremony.

    Photo credit: Defence Ministry

    On Day 1, Kazakh athletes Bekzhan Tolepov (55kg), Sagyndyk Ashym (66kg) won gold in the men’s finals, while Nurdaulet Baktybaiuly took home silver in 82kg and Aibek Izteleov claimed bronze in 100kg final bouts.

    To note, Kazakh Aizhan Zhylkybayeva and Rauza Nurmukhammetova earned gold medals in the women’s 48kg and 56kg. Zarina Saripova grabbed silver in the women’s 65kg.

    As earlier reported, the first-ever Military Kazakh Wrestling (Qazaq Kuresi) Challenge under the aegis of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) kicked off on August 14, at the Qazaqstan field and track complex in Astana.

    Sport Wrestling Kazakhstan Army
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
