Kazakh freestyle wrestler secures another bronze at Asian Championships in Amman

Dauletbekov defeated Sherzod Poyonov from Uzbekistan in the men's 92 kg match for third place.

The Kazakh freestyle wrestler won with a score of 2-1 securing the bronze medal.

Recall that Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestling team wrapped up the Asian Championships with five medals.

It was earlier reported, Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) claimed a gold medal, while Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg) and Bolat Sakayev (86 kg) secured silver medals. Azamat Dauletbekov and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kg) earned bronze medals.