Kazakh freestyle wrestler secures another bronze at Asian Championships in Amman
08:54, 31 March 2025
Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Dauletbekov defeated Sherzod Poyonov from Uzbekistan in the men's 92 kg match for third place.
The Kazakh freestyle wrestler won with a score of 2-1 securing the bronze medal.
Recall that Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestling team wrapped up the Asian Championships with five medals.
It was earlier reported, Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) claimed a gold medal, while Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg) and Bolat Sakayev (86 kg) secured silver medals. Azamat Dauletbekov and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kg) earned bronze medals.