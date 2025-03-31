EN
    Kazakh freestyle wrestler secures another bronze at Asian Championships in Amman

    08:54, 31 March 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov secures bronze at Asian Championships in Amman
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Dauletbekov defeated Sherzod Poyonov from Uzbekistan in the men's 92 kg match for third place.

    The Kazakh freestyle wrestler won with a score of 2-1 securing the bronze medal.

    Recall that Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestling team wrapped up the Asian Championships with five medals.

    It was earlier reported, Nurkozha Kaipanov (74 kg) claimed a gold medal, while Rizabek Aitmukhan (97 kg) and Bolat Sakayev (86 kg) secured silver medals. Azamat Dauletbekov and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kg) earned bronze medals. 

    Wrestling Kazakhstan Sport Jordan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
