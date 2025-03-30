EN
    Kazakh freestyle wrestler bags bronze at Asian Championships in Jordan

    11:48, 30 March 2025

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rakhat Kalzhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    freestyle wrestling
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the men’s 57 kg bronze-medal final bout, Rakhat Kalzhan defeated Hussein Albehadilalbors from Iraq. Their clash ended with a score of 8:6.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan pocketed silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Jordan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
