    Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan

    09:16, 30 March 2025

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan wins silver
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the men’s 97 kg final, Rizabek Aitmukhan lost to Arash Yoshida of Japan. Their bout ended 7:1 in favor of the latter.

    Kazakhstan won two medals on Day 1.

    It is worth reminding, Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.

