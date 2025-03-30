Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan
09:16, 30 March 2025
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s 97 kg final, Rizabek Aitmukhan lost to Arash Yoshida of Japan. Their bout ended 7:1 in favor of the latter.
Kazakhstan won two medals on Day 1.
It is worth reminding, Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.