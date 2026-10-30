Kazakh folk song AQERKE performed flamenco-style at Dimash Qudaibergen fan event

The event brought together fans of the Kazakh singer who had travelled to the Spanish capital from around the world. The organisers prepared a vibrant cultural programme celebrating Kazakh national traditions, Spanish performing arts, and the music of Dimash Qudaibergen.

One of the evening’s most remarkable highlights was a performance by El Boti, a flamenco dance school from Seville. The dancers presented a flamenco interpretation of the traditional Kazakh folk song AQERKE, bringing together the distinctive melodies of Kazakh music with the expressive movements and passion of Spanish dance.

Photo: dimashnews.com

The evening’s distinguished guests included Danat Mussayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Spain, representatives of the Kazakh Embassy, members of Dimash’s family and team, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, the Otandastar Foundation, and figures from the arts and cultural community.

The programme opened with a performance by young dombra players Alinur and Alikhan Amangeldy, who performed the traditional Kazakh instrumental pieces Balbrauyn and Er-Turan. The celebration of Kazakh heritage continued with a fashion show featuring a collection by Kazakh designer Tarbiya Aidymbayeva.

Performances by the Naz State Dance Theatre were another highlight of the evening. The dancers presented a selection of traditional Kazakh dances, including Shashu, Qalyndyq Bii, Aqqu, Sherniyaz, and Samgau.

The musical programme featured performances by Spanish artist Jonhy Calleja and singers Zhanel Ali, Viryam Amor Ondas, and Rachel Rustria. They performed a selection of well-known songs, including pieces from Dimash Qudaibergen’s repertoire such as Unforgettable Day, Tau Ishinde, Ave Maria, SOS, and others.

Photo: dimashnews.com

Fans also prepared a special dance performance to Living for the Game. The programme concluded with the presentation of commemorative gifts, after which the celebration continued with dancing to Dimash’s songs.

Today, October 30, Dimash Qudaibergen will perform his first-ever solo concert in Madrid, continuing the European leg of his DIMENSIONS World Tour following performances in Kraków and Düsseldorf.

Earlier, Dimash performed at a concert hosted by the Organization of Turkic States in Türkiye.