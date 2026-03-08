Kazakh FM urges diplomatic solution to regional conflict in phone talk with Kuwaiti counterpart

The phone talk saw an exchange of views on ongoing regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

While expressing concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, Kosherbayev stated Kazakhstan’s position as well as stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in accordance with the principles of international law.

In conclusion, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation, as well as to continued engagement within international and regional organizations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermeк Kosherbayev on Saturday had a phone talk with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelatty.