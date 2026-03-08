Kazakh and Egyptian FMs discuss regional developments, de-escalation over phone

The talk focused on the ongoing situation in the Middle East and highlighted the importance of de-escalation and the settlement of all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.

The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, expressing interest in expanding trade, economic, investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed that Egypt continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists to visit, and stressed that the Egyptian authorities are taking all necessary measures in this regard.

The sides agreed to intensify exchanges of visits at the highest and high levels, and to continue regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

