Kazakh FM attends International Forum on Collective Security in Moscow

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that declining trust among states undermines the foundations of the international order and weakens the authority of international law. He emphasized that a stable international order cannot be based solely on the balance of power, but must rest on international law, mutual trust, and states' ability to engage in dialogue even in the face of serious disagreements.

Photo: gov.kz

Mukhtar Tileuberdi expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation, stressing that the future of Eurasia should not be shaped by the logic of confrontation and dividing lines. Instead, it should be built on mutual respect, trust, and states' willingness to address common challenges together.

The Moscow Forum programme also included an exhibition showcasing products and technologies in the field of collective security.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan presented its ecological initiatives at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.