Kazakhstan presents its ecological initiatives at COP31

The Kazakh national pavilion serves as a platform for promoting the country’s environmental initiatives and international cooperation in sustainable development. Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Healthcare Minister Akmarala Alnazarova attended the opening ceremony.

The pavilion’s concept themed Continuity of Times: Past, Present and Future presenting environmental heritage of Kazakhstan, its traditional values and contemporary tech solutions.

Covering 250 square meters, the pavilion is designed to reflect the open landscapes of the Kazakh steppe. One of its key attractions is the use of artificial intelligence-powered digital guides embodied as Turanian tigers Umit and Amur, who introduce international visitors to Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives in multiple languages.

A significant part of the exhibition is dedicated to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration. Featured projects include the reintroduction of the Turanian tiger in the Ile-Balkhash Nature Reserve, the recovery of the saiga antelope population from a critical 21,000 to a record 4.7 million animals, the restoration of the North Aral Sea, and the creation of saxaul forests on the dried seabed.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The pavilion also highlights Kazakhstan’s efforts in green technologies and environmentally sustainable economic modernization. Among the showcased initiatives are the Green Shield of Central Asia phytomelioration program, the KazMethane MRV digital platform for methane emissions monitoring and leak detection, industrial waste recycling projects, and the implementation of best available technologies across industries.

Visitors can also explore the potential of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector and environmentally friendly products. Traditional Kazakh culture is represented through the Quraq Korpe installation, which demonstrates the principles of resource efficiency and waste reduction in line with the modern Zero Waste concept.

Kazakhstan’s participation in COP31 is aimed not only at showcasing environmental achievements but also at attracting investment and building new partnerships. During the conference, the national pavilion will host 38 thematic events involving government agencies, international organizations, businesses, and development partners.

The agenda includes discussions on climate finance, industrial decarbonization, energy transition, carbon market development under the Paris Agreement, water security, biodiversity conservation, and the deployment of innovative technologies.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Particular emphasis is placed on regional initiatives, including the Kazakhstan Climate Investment Platform (QCIP), the QaJET project, the restoration of the North Aral Sea, preservation of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, combating desertification, and expanding renewable energy sources.

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said Kazakhstan views COP31 as an opportunity to move from climate commitments to the implementation of practical projects with measurable outcomes. He noted that the national pavilion is intended to serve as a platform for attracting investment, facilitating technology transfer, and strengthening international cooperation.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s participation in COP31 carries both environmental and economic significance, enabling the country to showcase its experience in sustainable development, promote international collaboration, and attract partners to support regional green initiatives.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan also presented its experience in restoring the ecosystems of the Aral Sea region at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change began Monday in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, bringing together heads of state, senior officials, academics, and civil society representatives from around the world.