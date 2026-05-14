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    Kazakh fencers to compete at World Championship in Egypt

    19:20, 14 May 2026

    The Kazakhstani men’s sabre team will compete at the 2026 FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Cairo, Egypt, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh fencers to compete at World Championship in Egypt
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the international tournament by Beksultan Abzhal, Kuanysh Ergashbay, Zhanat Nabiyev, Kainazar Nurkatuly, Nursat Aitmyrza, Artyom Sarkissyan, Sultan Stanbek, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay, Artur Chuprakov, and Nazarbay Sattarkhan.

    The World Championship stage will take place on May 22-23.

    Earlier, it was reported that Nurmukhamed Zhailybay won a bronze medal at the 2026 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Sport Upcoming Events Fencing Kazakhstan Egypt
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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