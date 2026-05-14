Kazakh fencers to compete at World Championship in Egypt

Kazakhstan will be represented at the international tournament by Beksultan Abzhal, Kuanysh Ergashbay, Zhanat Nabiyev, Kainazar Nurkatuly, Nursat Aitmyrza, Artyom Sarkissyan, Sultan Stanbek, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay, Artur Chuprakov, and Nazarbay Sattarkhan.

The World Championship stage will take place on May 22-23.

Earlier, it was reported that Nurmukhamed Zhailybay won a bronze medal at the 2026 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.