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    Kazakhstan’s fencer claims bronze at Juniors Fencing Championships

    12:02, 2 April 2026

    These days Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) is hosting the 2026 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Kazakhstan’s fencer claims bronze at Juniors Fencing Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Fencing Federation

    NOC reports that on the opening day, Kazakhstan’s fencer, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay won a bronze medal.

    The Kazakh fencer made it to the semifinal with a difference of two shots (13:15), giving way to Furkan Yaman of Türkiye.

    During the tournament, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay has defeated Hungary’s Daniel Berkeszi (15:6), Japan’s Motoki Kawahara (15:7), Iaroslav Borisov of Russia (15:14), and Emilio Paturzo Gonzalez of the USA (15:13).

    Hesham Ahmed of Egypt also finished third, losing the semifinal to William Morrill of the USA, and Furkan Yaman claimed gold in the final.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencer Ruslan Kurbanov had claimed silver at the Épée World Cup stage.

    Fencing Kazakhstan Sport Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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