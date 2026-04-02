Kazakhstan’s fencer claims bronze at Juniors Fencing Championships

NOC reports that on the opening day, Kazakhstan’s fencer, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay won a bronze medal.

The Kazakh fencer made it to the semifinal with a difference of two shots (13:15), giving way to Furkan Yaman of Türkiye.

During the tournament, Nurmukhamed Zhailybay has defeated Hungary’s Daniel Berkeszi (15:6), Japan’s Motoki Kawahara (15:7), Iaroslav Borisov of Russia (15:14), and Emilio Paturzo Gonzalez of the USA (15:13).

Hesham Ahmed of Egypt also finished third, losing the semifinal to William Morrill of the USA, and Furkan Yaman claimed gold in the final.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencer Ruslan Kurbanov had claimed silver at the Épée World Cup stage.