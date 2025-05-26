Kazakh ethno-group captivates Frankfurt audience at concert honoring Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th jubilee

The highlight of the evening was the performance by the Kazakh ethno-group ORDA, whose masterful interpretation of traditional Kazakh music delighted the audience. The concert program featured such pieces as “Aqqu” by Nurgissa Tlendiyev, “Gakku” by Ykili Ybyray, folk kuis and songs, as well as German classical melodies presented with an ethnic twist, including “Oh du lieber Augustin”.

The event brought together a wide range of guests, including diplomats, representatives of the German public, musicians, students, and members of the Kazakh diaspora.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his welcome address, the Consul General of Kazakhstan, Tauboldy Umbetbayev, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening the Kazakh-German relations and highlighted the contribution of the artists to promoting and popularizing national art abroad.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The performance by ORDA was not only a musical gift but also a bridge of mutual understanding between two cultures. The concert concluded with enthusiastic applause and standing ovation, marking it as a vibrant and memorable event in the city’s cultural life.

On the same day, Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of Cultural and Art Workers. In his remarks, the Consul General expressed deep gratitude to cultural professionals for their invaluable contribution to enriching the nation’s spiritual heritage and preserving its unique identity.

It is also noteworthy that the 100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev is being commemorated this year at the UNESCO level, underscoring the global cultural significance of the great composer’s artistic legacy.

As it was earlier reported, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2025 the year of remembrance of Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev