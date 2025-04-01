TURKSOY declares 2025 as year of remembrance of Nurgisa Tlendiyev

The Organization is to hold a number of events dedicated to the creative work of Nurgisa Tlendiyev this year.

Celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev were officially commenced in March. They will include cultural events not only in Kazakhstan, but also in all the Turkic-speaking countries. Special concerts and evenings, scientific and practical conferences will take place, said General Secretary of TURKSOY Sultan Raev.

As reported earlier, Astana is to host a concert to celebrate Nurgisa Tlendiyev's 100th birth anniversary.