EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts

    14:13, 18 November 2025

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Estonia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis have addressed the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517mn in contracts
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that the forum, attended by the representatives of both countries’ business communities, will contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the fields of  trade and investment.

    Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517mn in contracts
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance and education. He also confirmed his commitment to provide comprehensive assistance in expanding the presence of Estonian businesses in Kazakhstan.

    Estonian President Alar Karis also spoke at the event.

    On the sidelines of the Business Forum, 11 agreements worth over 517 US million dollars were signed between the two countries’ companies.

    Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that on November 17, the presidents Kazakhstan and Estonia held a narrow format meeting in the Akorda.

    The Estonian leader emphasized that he sees significant potential to expand bilateral economic ties.

    Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Alar Karis shared his vision for expanding cooperation, strengthening connectivity between the two regions, and exploring new opportunities in technology, logistics, and people-to-people partnerships.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Estonia Politics Business, companies Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All