Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts

In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that the forum, attended by the representatives of both countries’ business communities, will contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance and education. He also confirmed his commitment to provide comprehensive assistance in expanding the presence of Estonian businesses in Kazakhstan.

Estonian President Alar Karis also spoke at the event.

On the sidelines of the Business Forum, 11 agreements worth over 517 US million dollars were signed between the two countries’ companies.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Recall that on November 17, the presidents Kazakhstan and Estonia held a narrow format meeting in the Akorda.

The Estonian leader emphasized that he sees significant potential to expand bilateral economic ties.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Alar Karis shared his vision for expanding cooperation, strengthening connectivity between the two regions, and exploring new opportunities in technology, logistics, and people-to-people partnerships.