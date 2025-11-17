Tokayev says Kazakhstan regards Estonia as key strategic partner during talks with Estonian president

Glad to meet you as part of your state visit to Kazakhstan. We regard Estonia as one of the key strategic partners, treat the history, traditions, and culture of the Estonian people with great respect, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader expressed his appreciation for the progressive development of relations between the two nations. “We have no major problems or hurdles,” said the President, noting both nations’ huge cooperation potential that is yet to be realized.

I am assured that your visit will offer a powerful boost to continuous cooperation and friendship. Indeed, there are certain hurdles in mutual trade, but some progress is observed as well. We’re interested in gaining access to your country’s sea ports and trading with your country, as well as maintaining constructive ties within international organizations, especially, the UN, UN Security Council, and others. I believe that your visit will give impetus to our cultural ties, said Tokayev.

In turn, Estonian President Alar Karis noted that the relations between both nations remain at a very good level.

Of course, there are certain hurdles, but they can be overcome. Sometimes, we do not even realize that it is not that difficult. Our entrepreneurs are already actively discussing joint projects. Several meetings are planned, and we expect to sign a number of memorandums of understanding and implement many initiatives. I look to the future with great optimism and hope that new contacts will help promote this. Undoubtedly, the current geopolitical situation is far from stable, but we must work together to address and overcome the challenges that arise. You mentioned the United Nations - it is indeed an important institution that undoubtedly requires certain reforms so that there are fewer conflicts and wars in the world, said Alar Karis.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed visiting Estonian President Alar Karis at the Presidential Palace Akorda.