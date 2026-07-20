Kazakh Energy Ministry comments on new tanker attack at CPC terminal

"Following the attack on civilian tankers in the waters of the CPC marine terminal during the transshipment of oil from Kazakh and U.S. shippers, loading resumed on the evening of July 19. Kazakhstan's foreign and energy ministries strongly condemned the attack. The statements made clear that such attacks on purely civilian infrastructure are an unacceptable encroachment on the economic interests of Kazakhstan. However, notwithstanding that these statements were delivered to the relevant parties, another civilian tanker was attacked at the CPC marine terminal on July 20, 2026. A drone struck the tanker NELSA during loading operations at Tanker Loading Unit #1," the CPC said.

The CPC clarified that the impact was to the starboard quarter, between the deckhouse and the engine room, causing a fire on deck and in the vessel's compartments. The fire was extinguished within hours by the tanker's loading crews and a CPC emergency response team on marine vehicles.

The 22-member international crew, except for the captain and chief mate, was evacuated onto CPC tugboats. The tanker remained afloat.

Oil loading has been suspended. No oil spill or ignition of cargo tanks has been reported.

"We expect the CPC member countries to condemn these attacks and, in strict compliance with international law, to develop practical measures to stop terrorist strikes on infrastructure exporting hydrocarbon raw materials produced by international consortia in Kazakhstan," the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan commented on the incident:

"According to available information, on the night of July 19–20, a drone struck the tanker NELSA while it was loading at the CPC marine terminal. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished. There are no casualties and no oil spill. An assessment of the vessel's technical condition and the incident's aftermath is currently underway. The Ministry of Energy is in constant contact with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium," the ministry said.

As Qazinform News Agency reported on July 19, two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were attacked by drones at the CPC terminal. Later, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry condemned the drone attacks.