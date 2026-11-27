The complex surgery was performed at Almaty Children's City Clinical Hospital No. 2.

Examinations revealed that the infant had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition in which internal organs pass through an abnormal opening in the diaphragm and enter the chest cavity.

The baby's intestine, spleen, and left kidney were located in the chest. The condition was further complicated by underdevelopment of the left lung.

Despite the severity of the disorder and the patient's young age, surgeons opted for a minimally invasive thoracoscopic procedure.

Through several small incisions in the chest, doctors returned the displaced organs to their normal positions and repaired the diaphragm. Once the defect was corrected, the infant's left lung was able to expand properly.

“Performing thoracoscopic surgery on a patient of this age requires exceptional precision and experience. We were able not only to return the organs to their anatomically correct positions but also to restore the normal arrangement of the chest structures,” said Marat Kaptagayev, the hospital’s deputy director for medical affairs, who took part in the operation.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, and other hospital staff the surgery was successful.

“We are consistently developing our surgical services, introducing modern technologies, and striving to provide our young patients with the highest standard of medical care,” said hospital director Marat Rabandiyarov.

Following the operation, the child remained under round-the-clock observation in the intensive care unit. Thanks to comprehensive treatment, doctors achieved steady improvement.

The infant’s condition has stabilized, and the baby has since been discharged home.

It should be noted, doctors in Almaty successfully removed a 2-kilogram sacrococcygeal teratoma from a newborn girl whose total birth weight was just over 4 kilograms — meaning nearly half her body mass was the tumor.