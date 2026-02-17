Kazakh delegation takes part in ISU reception at Milano Cortina 2026

President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin and NOC Secretary General Alimzhan Akayev took part in the event.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

During the reception, working meetings were held with ISU leadership, including ISU President Kim Jae Youl and Director General Colin Smith.

The head of the ISU congratulated the Kazakh side on Mikhail Shaidorov’s gold medal in figure skating at the Olympic Games, noting the athlete’s high level of performance.

The parties discussed the development of winter sports, support for national federations, expansion of international cooperation, and preparations for the 2029 Winter Asian Games in Almaty.

“The Olympic Games serve as an important platform for strengthening international sports cooperation. It is an honor for us to take part in the ISU’s official reception, with which we have built constructive and partnership-based relations. Ahead of the 2029 Winter Asian Games, we intend to further enhance cooperation, exchange experience, and work jointly on the development of skating disciplines, which will give additional momentum to athlete preparation and the organization of competitions at a high level,” Gennady Golovkin said.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to host 2029 Asian Winter Games.