Shaidorov reflects on taking home first Kazakhstani gold medal of 2026 Winter Olympics

Speaking on his triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Shaidorov said that the current season is a challenging one for him, as he had to make changes to his short program in the mid-season, and increase the difficulty of his free program a day before the Olympic final.

I honestly couldn't believe it, said Shaidorov. “Throughout the season, I’ve been battling myself. It was a tough season”.

I attempted five quadruple jumps in competitions like about three times and always failed. It all came together today, and I did my best, he added.

“It has been a five-year journey to these Olympic Games, and during the whole season I just wanted to do my job at the Olympic Games, and I did it today.”

I would like to dedicate this competition, this medal to entire Kazakhstan, added Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov.

Previously, Qazinform reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.