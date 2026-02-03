EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Almaty to host 2029 Asian Winter Games, OCA

    10:16, 3 February 2026

    The city of Almaty will play host to the 2029 Asian Winter Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Monday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Xinhua.

    Almaty to host 2029 Asian Winter Games
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    As written before, the Asian Winter Games 2029, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, were postponed

    The decision follows extensive consultations between the two organizations and reflects a shared strategic commitment to the long-term and sustainable development of winter sports in Saudi Arabia and across the West Asia region.

    The OCA and Kazakhstan are expected to sign the Host City Contract on Thursday in Milan, Italy.

     

    Sport Kazakhstan Almaty Asia Saudi Arabia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All