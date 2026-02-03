Almaty to host 2029 Asian Winter Games, OCA
10:16, 3 February 2026
The city of Almaty will play host to the 2029 Asian Winter Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Monday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Xinhua.
As written before, the Asian Winter Games 2029, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, were postponed.
The decision follows extensive consultations between the two organizations and reflects a shared strategic commitment to the long-term and sustainable development of winter sports in Saudi Arabia and across the West Asia region.
The OCA and Kazakhstan are expected to sign the Host City Contract on Thursday in Milan, Italy.