Greek champion Arvanitou joins XDS Astana Team

“I am truly happy to join XDS Astana Team as a rider of the main roster. For me, XDS Astana Team is a team with a rich history and tremendous success over all these years. I supported this team when I was a child, and now joining the WorldTour with them is a real dream come true. This year, I had the opportunity to attend a training camp and race several events with the team as a trainee, and I immediately felt, as they say, like I was in the right place. In every racing block I took part in, we won something, and it was unforgettable. So I am really looking forward to the new season, when I will have the chance to compete in major races, help the team achieve important goals, and prove myself,” said Nikiforos Arvanitou.