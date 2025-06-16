Kazakh chess players win silver at FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships

KazChess team took the second place in Group D. On its way to silver, it beat Rookies in the Last 16, Freedom in the quarterfinals, defeated Uzbekistan’s team in the semifinals, and lost to WR Chess Team in the finals. The champions won 75,000 euros.

Photo credit: Kazakh Chess Federation

Alexander Grishchuk (2683, FID), Rihard Rapport (2631, Hungary), Andrei Yessipenko (2646, FID), Darmen Sadvakassov (2575), Aldiyar Ansat (2488), Meruert Kamalidenova (2255), Yelnaz Kaliakhmet (2189), Islam Aiten (1929, amateur) and team captain Gulmira Dauletova represented Kazakhstan in the championships.

Third edition of the FIDE World Blitz and Rapid Team Championship drew the participation of 52 teams between June 11 and 15 in London.

The first one was held in 2023 in Dusseldorf, the second in 2024 in Astana.

Noteworthy, 10-year-old Kazakhstani Xeniya Balabayeva finished third at the Asian Individual Women’s Chess Championships 2025 that took place on May 7-15 2025 in in Al Ain, the UAE.