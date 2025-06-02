Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek become new chess champions of Kazakhstan

Kaliakhmet held a steady lead throughout the tournament and sealed her triumph in the final round by defeating former champion Amina Kairbekova. She finished with 10 out of 13 points, gained 87.6 ranking points, and pulled well ahead of the competition.

Zarina Nurgaliyeva, 15yo, took the silver medal, while bronze went to Meruert Kamalidenova, the national champion in 2021 and 2022.

The men’s tournament concluded in dramatic fashion as Kazybek Nogerbek and Denis Makhnev both finished with 9 points. The champion was decided in a tiebreak series of rapid and blitz games, culminating in a decisive Armageddon match that saw Kazybek emerge victorious, claiming his first national chess title. Aldiyar Ansat took third place, followed by Zhandos Agmanov in fourth.

As reported earlier, 21-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva and 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov of Kazakhstan have earned their Grandmaster titles.