Kazakh capital to host Para Powerlifting World Cup Stage

The Para Powerlifting World Cup Stages will be held in the UAE, Georgia, Chile, Kazakhstan and Egypt and will bring together the best para-athletes.

According to the WPPO, the season will start in Dubai on February 2-5.

Tbilisi will host the World Cup Stage between March 4 and 7, while the next stage will be held in Santiago on May 6 and 9.

The capital of Kazakhstan will host the fourth stop on July 8-11.

The season will end in Egypt between October 23 and 26. It will be the final WPPO event before the World Championships in December in Mexico.

Noteworthy, champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg at the VII sports and athletic contest among sportsmen with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, visually impaired and with intellectual and developmental disabilities.