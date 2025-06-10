Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record

Champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg, the Akmola region physical culture and sports department said.

