    Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record

    17:15, 10 June 2025

    The VII sports and athletic contest among sportsmen with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, visually impaired and with intellectual and developmental disabilities kicked off in Taraz, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record
    Photo credit: the Akmola region physical culture and sports department

    Champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg, the Akmola region physical culture and sports department said.

    Noteworthy, the Kazakh junior team wins 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Gymnastics Championships.

