Seitkhankyzy claims bronze at Asian Boxing U19 & U23 Championships

In the semifinal match in the +81 kg weight division, the Kazakh boxer faced India's Priyanka. From the opening bell, Panar Seitkhankyzy attacked relentlessly. Nevertheless, her opponent defended skillfully and countered effectively on the retreat. This strategy saw Panar lose the first round 0-5.

In the remaining rounds, the pattern of the fight did not change significantly: the Kazakh athlete continued to press forward, but the Indian representative defended confidently and maintained her advantage. As a result, Panar Seitkhankyzy secured a bronze medal, while Priyanka advanced to the final.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakh boxers secured four medals at the Asian U19 & U23 Championships.