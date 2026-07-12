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    Seitkhankyzy claims bronze at Asian Boxing U19 & U23 Championships

    21:19, 12 July 2026

    Panar Seitkhankyzy of Kazakhstan has secured a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing U19 & U23 Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, Qazinform News reports, citing the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    Panar Seitkhankyzy
    Photo source: Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

    In the semifinal match in the +81 kg weight division, the Kazakh boxer faced India's Priyanka. From the opening bell, Panar Seitkhankyzy attacked relentlessly. Nevertheless, her opponent defended skillfully and countered effectively on the retreat. This strategy saw Panar lose the first round 0-5.

    In the remaining rounds, the pattern of the fight did not change significantly: the Kazakh athlete continued to press forward, but the Indian representative defended confidently and maintained her advantage. As a result, Panar Seitkhankyzy secured a bronze medal, while Priyanka advanced to the final.

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakh boxers secured four medals at the Asian U19 & U23 Championships.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Indonesia Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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