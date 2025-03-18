РУ
Kazakh badminton player Kamila Smagulova claims silver at tournament in Havana

15:39, 18 March 2025

Kazakhstan’s Kamila Smagulova pocketed a silver medal at the XXIII Torneo Internacional Giraldilla 2025 tournament in Havana, Cuba, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Paired with Rohan Hill, Smagulova was defeated by the duo Diana Soto and Christopher Salvador from Guatemala, securing the second place in the Mixed Doubles event.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the ATP Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix, USA.

Sport Kazakhstan Events Cuba
Nariman Mergalym
