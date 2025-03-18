Kazakh badminton player Kamila Smagulova claims silver at tournament in Havana
15:39, 18 March 2025
Kazakhstan’s Kamila Smagulova pocketed a silver medal at the XXIII Torneo Internacional Giraldilla 2025 tournament in Havana, Cuba, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Paired with Rohan Hill, Smagulova was defeated by the duo Diana Soto and Christopher Salvador from Guatemala, securing the second place in the Mixed Doubles event.
