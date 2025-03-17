Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik loses in ATP Arizona Tennis Classic final
11:42, 17 March 2025
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the ATP Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix, USA, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik was knocked out by Brazilian João Fonseca with a score of 6:7 (7:5), 6:7 (7:0).
It’s worth noting that this was the first time Bublik and Fonseca faced each other on court.
