Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik loses in ATP Arizona Tennis Classic final

11:42, 17 March 2025

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the ATP Arizona Tennis Classic in Phoenix, USA, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s Bublik was knocked out by Brazilian João Fonseca with a score of 6:7 (7:5), 6:7 (7:0).

It’s worth noting that this was the first time Bublik and Fonseca faced each other on court.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Skatov was upset in quarterfinals at the Crete Challenger 2 in Greece.

Alexander Bublik Sport Tennis ATP
Nariman Mergalym
Nariman Mergalym
