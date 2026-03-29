Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage

In the mixed duet technical routine, Yasmin Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov came in second place on the podium with a score of 211.1267 points.

The winners were Alina Rumyantseva and Zakhar Trofimov (Russia) with 231.9159 points.

Emily Minante and Gustavo Sanchez (Colombia) took bronze with 207.9975 points.

The Kazakhstan national team has earned two medals. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the World Cup stage.

Qazinform reported in February that Kazakhstan’s national artistic swimming team wrapped up the World Cup stage with six medals in Medellín, Colombia.