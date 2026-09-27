Kazakhstan’s Asian Games gold under review over athlete’s footwear

Toxanbayeva finished first in the 42.195km race walk with a time of 3:22:20. However, a protest has been lodged against her result.

Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee said the protest concerns the shoes worn by Toxanbayeva. World Athletics is currently reviewing the protest and checking whether the model of footwear she used is included on the list of approved shoes. Official information will be released as it becomes available.

Thus, despite finishing first in the final, Toxanbayeva’s gold medal is not yet included in Kazakhstan’s overall medal tally at the Asian Games. At the same time, there is no official information about the athlete’s disqualification at this time.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto took 20th Asian Games silver in women’s 3,000m steeplechase event.