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    2026 Asian Games: Yasmina Toxanbayeva’s winning result annulled

    01:00, 28 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s track and field athlete Yasmina Toxanbayeva said that her result in the marathon race walk at the 2026 Asian Games has been annulled, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Toxanbayeva loses Asian Games gold after footwear protest
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Toxanbayeva was the first to finish the 42.195km event with a time of 3:22:20. A protest was later lodged against her result over the footwear she used.

    “I’m sorry for these fleeting emotions. I really wanted to bring home the gold. The result has been annulled. We have fought to the very end,” the athlete posted on on a social media platform.

    Kazakhstan's Toxanbayeva loses her Asian Games result after footwear protest
    Photo credit: Instagram / @01yasm1na

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee informed that the protest concerned the footwear used by Toxanbayeva and its compliance with the World Athletics requirements.

    Until a final decision was made, her result was not included in the official medal standings of the 2026 Asian Games.

     

    Asian Games Sport Kazakhstan Athletics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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