2026 Asian Games: Yasmina Toxanbayeva’s winning result annulled

Toxanbayeva was the first to finish the 42.195km event with a time of 3:22:20. A protest was later lodged against her result over the footwear she used.

“I’m sorry for these fleeting emotions. I really wanted to bring home the gold. The result has been annulled. We have fought to the very end,” the athlete posted on on a social media platform.

Photo credit: Instagram / @01yasm1na

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee informed that the protest concerned the footwear used by Toxanbayeva and its compliance with the World Athletics requirements.

Until a final decision was made, her result was not included in the official medal standings of the 2026 Asian Games.