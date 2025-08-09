Kazakh archivists learn cutting-edge restoration and digitalization methods

The program provided participants with both theoretical and practical knowledge in document restoration, archival management, and digitalization of archival materials.

The practical segment covered the full restoration cycle — from document identification to cleaning and ink analysis. Participants were introduced to the materials and tools used in cleaning processes, learned techniques for flattening documents, and preparing them for restoration. Special focus was given to types of adhesive compositions, methods of their preparation, assessing the extent of damage before work begins, and selecting suitable restoration techniques.

The course also explored in detail the stages of sewing restored documents, the nuances of joining separate sheets, ethical standards in restoration work, and the technical requirements for tools and materials.

More than 60 archivists and restorers from Astana took part in the practical training. The knowledge and skills gained will serve as a foundation for further advancing Kazakhstan’s archival sector to modern standards.

