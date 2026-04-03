Kazakh and Uzbek MPs discuss development of tourism, digitalization

According to the Kazakh Majilis press service, Yerlan Koshanov emphasized in his welcoming remarks that the high quality of political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is a guarantee of effective cooperation between all branches of government in both nations.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

"Kazakhstan assigns high priority to strengthening centuries-old bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness with Uzbekistan. Thanks to the political will of our countries' heads of state, an exemplary model of strategic partnership and alliance has been established. The work of our Council for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation is aligned with the agreements reached by the heads of state. At last year's meeting in Almaty, we discussed the current state and prospects of economic cooperation and exchanged views on how to preserve and enhance the results achieved. We specifically stressed the importance of interaction in such spheres as culture, education, and tourism. The agenda for today’s third meeting is very intensive, and our delegations will discuss the full spectrum of cooperation in detail," the Majilis Speaker said.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

Yerlan Koshanov informed his Uzbek colleagues about the results of the constitutional referendum, which was supported by 87% of citizens. He noted that the new Constitution represents the culmination of large-scale reforms implemented by the Head of State since the first days of his presidency. The Constitution reflects the aspirations of all Kazakh society and has therefore rightfully been named the "People's Constitution."

The ultimate goal of the Basic Law is defined as building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan. Human-centric in nature, the new Constitution establishes the principle of "the state for the person, not the person for the state."

Uzbek deputies showed particular interest in parliamentary reform and new institutions: the Vice-Presidency and the Khalyq Kenesi (People's Council). The Majilis Speaker said that a balance has now been consolidated at the constitutional level: a strong President, an influential Parliament, and an accountable Government. Given the complex global context, the Constitution strengthens the institution of the Presidency as a factor of continuity, consistency, and coordination across all branches of government, Koshanov clarified.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

The Majilis Speaker specifically focused on the fruitful cooperation between the deputies of the two countries. Parliamentarians prioritize legislative support for agreements reached at the highest level. In recent years, several key documents have been ratified, including the Treaty on Allied Relations, agreements on mutual travel conditions for citizens, cooperation in ecology and environmental protection, and the regulation of the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation. Deputies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan consistently support one another at international parliamentary platforms, notably within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and TurkPA. Events of the Central Asian Women's Dialogue are held systematically, and a regular exchange of legislative experiences has been established.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

In turn, Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, also noted that 2025 was a particularly productive year for interaction between the parliaments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"The activity of inter-parliamentary ties demonstrates a high level of trust and mutual understanding between our countries. Undoubtedly, the foundation for this positive development lies in the close and friendly relations between our esteemed presidents. In this regard, I would like to highlight the November 2025 visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan. During the visit, crucial agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation were signed, and major joint projects were launched," the Oliy Majlis Speaker said.

Nuriddin Ismoilov congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the successful referendum, noting that its results are genuine evidence of the democratic nature of the process, civic engagement, and a high degree of public support for the reform course. He expressed confidence that Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians will continue to work actively together to achieve the strategic development goals of both nations. According to the Oliy Majlis Speaker, a special role in this process belongs to the Council for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, which has already become an effective and time-tested platform for exchanging experiences and monitoring the implementation of joint initiatives.

It was noted that Kazakhstan consistently ranks among Uzbekistan's top three major trading partners. In 2025, mutual trade turnover reached $4.8 billion, increasing 16% year on year. Currently, the countries face a new ambitious goal: to expand bilateral trade to $10 billion.

The Majilis Speaker noted with satisfaction that 78 joint projects totaling $1.8 billion have already been completed. One such project is the Kazakhstan Trade Pavilion at the Termez International Trade Center. In this respect, legislative support for joint industrial, infrastructure, and logistics projects is one of the primary tasks for parliamentarians of both countries, Yerlan Koshanov underscored.

The head of the Kazakh delegation discussed the implementation of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Environmental Culture Development Concept for 2024–2029. He reminded attendees that the Central Asian Regional Environmental Summit will take place in Astana this April and invited his Uzbek colleagues to take an active part in it.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekov

According to Yerlan Koshanov, IT technologies can serve as a "digital bridge" that firmly unites Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He noted that Astana Hub and IT Park Uzbekistan are already cooperating effectively under the single Central Asian Innovation Hubs brand, forming a unified technological hub.

Particular attention was paid to the joint development of regional tourism. The Kazakh Majilis Speaker recalled that the leadership of both countries has set a target to modernize tourism infrastructure and attract foreign tourists. The heads of state signed the 2026–2027 Joint Action Plan for Tourism Cooperation, focused on developing a common tourism space.

Talgat Gazizov, Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakh Tourism National Company, reported on the progress in the furtherance of this document. By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan accounted for more than half of all tourists visiting Central Asia. Furthermore, there is a high demand among foreign guests for cross-border routes. In this context, railway and bus routes between the two countries are being actively developed.

Members of the Inter-Parliamentary Council discussed practical issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, and agricultural sectors, as well as in sustainable development, the "green" economy, and energy. Particular emphasis was placed on digitalization and information technology, as well as strengthening cultural and educational interaction.

The city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan, is to host the next meeting of the Council for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.

Earlier, a joint statement of the CA-EU Interparliamentary Cooperation Forum was adopted.