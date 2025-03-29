EN
    Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit Kasteyev National Museum of Arts

    21:07, 29 March 2025

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Kasteyev National Museum of Arts, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh, Uzbek leaders
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh, Uzbek leaders
    Photo credit: Akorda

    They got acquainted with the life and works of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan  Abylkhan Kasteyev. The museum features the best works of his heritage, some 450 works reflecting the key stages of the artist’s development.

    Musuem
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidents surveyed the retrospective exposition devoted to one of the founders of Uzbek painting, an artist of Kazakh ancestry Ural Tansykbayev. His 76 works from the collections of the Savitskyi State Museum of Arts, Ural Tansykbayev’s House Museum in Tashkent, State Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan and Kasteyev National Museum of Arts are on display.

    As earlier reported, the Uzbek President arrived in Almaty for a visit. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Uzbekistan President Culture museums Almaty Cultural Heritage
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
