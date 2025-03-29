Kazakh and Uzbek leaders visit Kasteyev National Museum of Arts
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Kasteyev National Museum of Arts, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
They got acquainted with the life and works of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Abylkhan Kasteyev. The museum features the best works of his heritage, some 450 works reflecting the key stages of the artist’s development.
The Presidents surveyed the retrospective exposition devoted to one of the founders of Uzbek painting, an artist of Kazakh ancestry Ural Tansykbayev. His 76 works from the collections of the Savitskyi State Museum of Arts, Ural Tansykbayev’s House Museum in Tashkent, State Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan and Kasteyev National Museum of Arts are on display.
As earlier reported, the Uzbek President arrived in Almaty for a visit.