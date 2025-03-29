Kazakh and Uzbek leaders survey mountain skiing cluster in Almaty

Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev showed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev the landmark summits of Zailiyskiy Alatau and told them about the history of the Medeu dam development at the Small Almaty Gorge.

They also surveyed the popular ski routes.

The mayor reported on the largest ski resort of Kazakhstan, Shymbulak. Currently, there are five cableways up to 25 km. Last year 1.4 million people visited Shymbulak.

The Presidents highly appreciated the tourism potential of Almaty. They noted, thanks to the developed infrastructure, quality routes and picturesque landscape the resort remains one of the best places for winter and summer vacations in Central Asia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also visited the Medeu, the world’s highest altitude skating rink and got acquainted with a photo exhibition.

As stated there, 274 records were set at the skating rink between 1972 and 1991.

In 2024-2025 some 460,000 people visited Medeu.

