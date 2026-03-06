Kazakh and Turkish foreign ministers mull over regional situation

During the conversation on Friday, the ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and possible ways of de-escalation. The Turkish side expressed serious concern regarding military attacks on the territories of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The heads of the foreign offices reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further increasing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Following the conversation, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting at the level of the two states' Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev clarified his stance following the attacks of Iranian drones on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport.