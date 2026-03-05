Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport

The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.

"At the same time, the Head of State expressed hope for a thorough, joint investigation with Iran into the incident, as well as for the resolution of the conflict situation through diplomatic means to avoid escalation of tensions in the region," stated Aibek Smadiyarov, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary.

Earlier, around midday on March 5, drone attacks targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.