    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport

    20:53, 5 March 2026

    Following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.

    "At the same time, the Head of State expressed hope for a thorough, joint investigation with Iran into the incident, as well as for the resolution of the conflict situation through diplomatic means to avoid escalation of tensions in the region," stated Aibek Smadiyarov, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary.

    Earlier, around midday on March 5, drone attacks targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

     

