2 civilians injured as Iranian drones strike Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, one drone hit the terminal building of the airport, while another struck near a school in the village of Shakarabad. The airport sustained damage, and two civilians were injured in the incident.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned these drone attacks "launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries of two civilians."

"This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region. We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future," reads the statement.

The ministry adds that the Azerbaijani side "reserves the right to take appropriate response measures."

"The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest will be conveyed to the Iranian side, and a corresponding note of protest will be presented," the ministry adds.

