    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails Iranian President’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring states

    15:08, 7 March 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the statement made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which he announced that the Interim Leadership Council had decided to renounce attacks on neighboring countries, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to Kazakh President’s Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev views this decision as an important step toward easing tensions in the Middle East.

    Earlier it was reported, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, together with relevant authorities, continues efforts to bring Kazakh citizens back from the Middle East conflict zone.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
