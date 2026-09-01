Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva wins historic gold at 2026 Grand Prix Brno

Akmaral Yerekesheva scored 29.150 to grab gold in Hoop and claimed bronze in Ball, Clubs and Ribbon finals.

Earlier, Akmaral Yerekesheva won a silver medal at the 2026 Grand Prix Brno in the Czech Republic.

To note, she qualified for the finals in all four apparatus events, including Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon.

Notably, she is part of Kazakhstan’s national team for the 20th Asian Games, which will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.