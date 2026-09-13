Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva bags silver at Grand Prix in Czech Republic

Akmaral Yerekesheva scored 116.500 points across all four routines finishing second.

Ukrainian gymnast Taisia Onofriichuk took home gold with 117.900 points.

Poland’s Liliana Lewinska claimed bronze scoring 108.250 points.

Akmaral Yerekesheva also qualified for the finals in all four apparatus events, including Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon.

Notably, she is part of Kazakhstan’s national team for the 20th Asian Games, which will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

Noteworthy, Kazakh Elena Rybakina wins US Open, earns USD 5.5 mln in prize money.