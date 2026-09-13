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    Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva bags silver at Grand Prix in Czech Republic

    07:35, 13 September 2026

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva has won a silver medal at the 2026 Grand Prix Brno in the Czech Republic, Qazinfrom News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva bags silver at Grand Prix in Czech Republic
    Photo credit: NOC

    Akmaral Yerekesheva scored 116.500 points across all four routines finishing second.

    Ukrainian gymnast Taisia Onofriichuk took home gold with 117.900 points.

    Poland’s Liliana Lewinska claimed bronze scoring 108.250 points.

    Akmaral Yerekesheva also qualified for the finals in all four apparatus events, including Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon.

    Notably, she is part of Kazakhstan’s national team for the 20th Asian Games, which will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh Elena Rybakina wins US Open, earns USD 5.5 mln in prize money.

    Sport Rhythmic gymnastics Kazakhstan Czech Republic
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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