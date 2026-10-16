Kazakh airlines carry more than 12 mln passengers since Jan

Saltanat Tompiyeva, chair of the Civil Aviation Committee, presented the sector's key achievements and outlined priorities aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential.

She announced over the first nine months of 2026, domestic airlines transported 12.4 million passengers, airports handled 136,500 tons of cargo, while Kazakhstan's international route network expanded to 137 destinations across 31 countries. A total of 24 new international routes were launched by Kazakh and foreign airlines.

In cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Kazakhstan is also preparing a long-term aviation master plan through 2050 to guide the industry's future development.

She stressed cargo aviation remains a strategic focus. The government has introduced support measures for domestic cargo carriers, including preferential import conditions for certain cargo aircraft and initiatives to improve access to international markets.

Major airport operators and airlines unveiled their expansion plans. Astana International Airport presented a development strategy through 2035 that includes construction of a second runway, expansion of cargo infrastructure and further digitalization. Karaganda Airport's QarGo Hub project forecasts cargo volumes reaching 61,000 tons this year, while Aktau introduced plans for an aviation and logistics hub expected to attract between 400 million US dollars and 500 million US dollars in investment.

SCAT Airlines outlined a large-scale development program for its Shymkent aviation hub, featuring 12 investment projects focused on maintenance capabilities and airport infrastructure expansion. Vietjet Qazaqstan also presented proposals to boost the accessibility of air travel and support sustainable market growth.

Meanwhile, national cargo carrier Alatau Air Cargo is preparing to launch flight operations in the near future.

Officials emphasized that continued dialogue among airlines, airports and regulators remains essential to ensuring the industry's long-term development and competitiveness.

To note, the Tarlan Astana light metro system carried over 10 million passengers since its launch, with daily ridership averaging around 80,000 passengers in September.