Tarlan Astana records more than 10 million passengers since launch

The stations with the highest passenger traffic are Universitet (University), which has served 1,463,953 passengers; Baiterek, with 1,208,610 passengers; and Nurly Zhol, which has recorded 1,060,068 passengers.

Passengers can pay for their trips using several methods, including transport cards, bank cards and contactless payment options, said the company.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would launch new Stadler railcars in late October.