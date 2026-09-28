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    Tarlan Astana records more than 10 million passengers since launch

    12:27, 28 September 2026

    The Tarlan Astana light metro system has carried over 10 million passengers since its launch, with daily ridership averaging around 80,000 passengers in September, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of City Transportation Systems.

    Tarlan Astana records more than 10 million passengers since launch
    Photo credit: Karlybay Bakdaulet

    The stations with the highest passenger traffic are Universitet (University), which has served 1,463,953 passengers; Baiterek, with 1,208,610 passengers; and Nurly Zhol, which has recorded 1,060,068 passengers.

    Passengers can pay for their trips using several methods, including transport cards, bank cards and contactless payment options, said the company. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would launch new Stadler railcars in late October. 

    Astana LRT Transport Statistics
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