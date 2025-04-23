EN
    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni postpones her visit to Kazakhstan

    10:16, 23 April 2025

    Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni postponed her visit to Kazakhstan following the death of Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.

    Giorgia Meloni
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    The visit of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to Kazakhstan and the first Central Asia-Italy summit are postponed at the request of the Italian side.

    The visit will be rescheduled.

    As written before, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni was expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 26-27.

