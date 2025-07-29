Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

The Kazakh President left a commemorative note in the guest book after honoring the memory of the great statesman in the Anıtkabir mausoleum.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the friendship between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue to strengthen in the future as well as wished the fraternal people of Türkiye wellbeing and prosperity.

Members of the official delegation of Kazakhstan jointed President Tokayev in the flower-laying ceremony.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Türkiye for an official visit.

On July 29, the heads of state will hold the talks to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership.

It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).