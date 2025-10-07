Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Turkic peoples are blood brothers, faithful to their unity

The Head of State highlighted the significance of Gabala as the summit venue and cited words of Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh to underscore the centuries-old friendship and mutual assistance of the Turkic peoples.

"Azerbaijani poet and native of these historic lands, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, left us a legacy: “A Turk has no right to treat another Turk with hostility! We honor the wise words of our ancestors and demonstrate to the entire world that Turkic peoples are blood brothers, being faithful to their unity," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States. During the summit, the Head of State expressed support for the idea of establishing the Organization of Turkic States+ format, whose main objective will be the further expansion of our cooperation.