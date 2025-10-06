Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Azerbaijan to attend OTS summit
18:14, 6 October 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Gebele, Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace.
According to Akorda, the Kazakh leader is expected to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), which begins tomorrow.
