    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Azerbaijan to attend OTS summit

    18:14, 6 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Gebele, Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to Akorda, the Kazakh leader is expected to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), which begins tomorrow.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on what the leaders of the Turkic countries are likely to discuss.

